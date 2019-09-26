Over 50% Off! Huge Air Fryer Sale at the Macy’s Home Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





By now you’ve surely heard about how awesome air fryers are. If you’ve been thinking about getting on board the air fryer train, now’s the best chance you’re like to get. The Crux 2.6-quart Touchscreen Air Convection Fryer is on sale right now at the Macy’s Home Sale. Regularly $115, it’s marked down to just $67! That’s a savings of more than 40 percent. You won’t find a bigger air fryer sale than this.

But hold on, it gets better. Through Sunday at midnight, use the code SAVE at checkout and take an extra 20 percent off everything in the Macy’s Home Sale—including this little kitchen marvel. That brings this air fryer sale down to a mind-boggling $54—53 percent off the regular price.

263 buyers have purchased and evaluated the 2.6-quart Crux air fryer at Macy’s, and give it a solid 4-star rating. This isn’t a cheap, unknown brand, either. It was designed exclusively for sale at Macy’s, so you know it’s a quality product. And this is an amazing deal!

But if you want to take advantage, you’d better hurry. The Macy’s Home Sale—and your extra 20 percent off everything in it when you use the code SAVE—ends at midnight EST on Sunday 9/29. So jump on board the air fryer train today!

And pick up everything you need for the home while you’re at it. Nearly 200,000 items are on sale—and you get an extra 20 percent off when you use the code SAVE. Luggage, kitchenwares, furniture—it’s all marked down. But only through Sunday.

Why an air fryer? Air fryers use just a spoonful of oil, so they cook much cleaner and healthier than traditional frying methods. And faster! You can fry up a pound of chicken wings or french fries in just minutes with the Crux.

Beyond the speed and convenience, air frying cuts down on the fattiness of frying while still resulting in that crisp texture ands brown color that makes fried foods so appealing and delicious. And it’s far better for your cholesterol and digestion than soaking your food in a vat of boiling oil.

Clean-up is easier, too. If you’re a single guy or live in a shared, roommate situation, you need this compact, convenient appliance in your kitchen.

And it’s more than just chicken. French fries, tots, fried shrimp and seafood—everything looks and tastes better when it’s fried. So pick up your new kitchen helper today!

If you’ve got a bigger group to feed an you need more capacity, opt instead for the Crux 5.3-quart air fryer. Regularly $145, it’s also more than 40 percent off—just $85. But use the code SAVE before Sunday at midnight EST, and take an extra 20 percent off, making the price $68. That’s twice as much air fryer as the 2.6-quart version—for just $14 more! You can’t beat that, anywhere.

So quit lolly-gagging and jump on this sale before it’s too late. Your gut will thank you, your kitchen counter will thank you, and your taste buds will especially thank you. Your cardiologist will be super-appreciative, too.

Get It: Save 53% on the Crux 2.6-quart Air Fryer ($54; was $115) using the code SAVE during the Home Sale! Through Sunday 9/29 at Macys

