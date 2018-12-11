Delete – Packlist: The Camp Gear We Took on a 5-Day Road Trip to Dew Tour Breckenridge





Living on the road is comprised of a few key tenants: Thou shalt pack wisely. Thou shalt bring useful, multi-functional gear. Thou shalt be prepared.

We kept these in mind when we sent the Dew Tour crew on a five-day road trip from San Diego, California to Breckenridge, Colorado. Four states, four guys, one truck, and endless opportunity. We knew the crew would be traveling through a variety of climates and conditions, so bringing gear along that could stand up to the challenge was at the top of mind.

Here’s the camp gear the crew brought on their journey.

Check out their soft goods, and also watch the video[NEED LINK] of how everything went down.

We packed two of Yeti’s 75-Liter Tundras to the brim – they had enough room for five days of full-time juicing and even a couple of beers. We utilized the Tundras in a different way: Instead of adding ice to keep things cool, we got the coolers to a cool temperature before packing, and then put in the produce we needed for 5 days and used them as a way to regulate the temperature and keep our fruits and veggies from freezing. The storage was ample, the veggies were kept crisp and the juice was heavenly. Having fresh food on the road is a such a gift and privilege.

The James Brand, masterminds behind the simple and elegant knife, have crafted the Mehlville, a slim, light carabiner to complement your EDC kit. The dual-locking system kept keys safe from getting loose and kept them secure on our belt loop at all times. The minimal profile was convenient while hanging around camp, and exploring – it didn’t get caught up while tending camp, and kept the keys tight to our hips where we needed them.

Food, fuel and shelter. Important for everyday life; absolutely necessary for life on the road. Easy transport, easy pour, and simple design makes for really functional fuel storage: RotopaX’s 2-gallon fuel tanks have all of these qualities and more, and handled our need for extra fuel with ease. We chose to purchase the mounting system as well, which kept fuel out of the way, and safe and secure on the truck. They saved space and allowed for some peace-of-mind while off the grid.

The perfect spotlight for late-night hot spring cannonballs, BioLite’s Headlamp was ultra-comfortable (so comfortable, in fact, there were multiple times we forgot we were wearing it), slim, and lightweight to the point of hardly being there (weighing in at a meager 2.43 ounces).

Despite its minimal appearance, we learned quickly that this thing is bright – and we mean really bright. Great for everything from night hikes to hot springs, thanks to its articulating front bezel, you can adjust light to exactly where you need it, making once-cumbersome activities (like cooking dinner at night) a breeze.

RinseKit’s Adventure LUX Bundle was clutch for so many reasons. It was a huge part of the success of being able to juice on the road for 5 days. We juiced on dirt trails, freezing campsites, old parking lots, and on the side of the road. However, the pumping of the pressure was a learning curve as it works much better when there is more water in the tank.

Lightweight, capable, convenient, and (while we can’t technically prove it) we think GSI’s pots and pans made our water boil faster. The GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless cookset is ideal for smaller camp meals, as well as quickly heating up water – And thoughtful design details like silicone rubber handles (to minimize heat while handling) as well as its nesting construction make this a cookset you’ll never want to leave home without. Food-grade stainless steel, folding and locking handles for easy transport, and integrated straining holes in the stainless steel lid take it to the next level.

The perfect pairing for the Glacier Stainless Base Camper? The Glacier Stainless 3 PC. Ring Cutlery Set ($9.95), which features a simple design perfect for every occasion.

It’s a bold claim, but we’re not afraid to say it: This is the ultimate camp speaker. We ran Ultimate Ears’ Boom 3 non-stop for three days straight, right out of the box, and it performed to the best of our expectations. Made for adventures, it’s dust and drop-proof, is waterproof and floats, and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes underwater and still retain it’s superior design. We took it on hikes at Moab and Arches national parks, used it at camp, and haven’t stopped playing it since we’ve gotten to Breckenridge.

The Baja Designs lights were one of the highlights of our set up (no pun intended). The good people over at Baja Designs dialed us in with some factory mount fog lights, and some A-Pillar lights that were wired straight into the high beams. The A-Pillar lights provided so much light at night on the lonely dark roads, that we often had to give our eyes a break and turn them off. Off-road they were a luxury that we were thankful for and made driving at night-worry free. On the lonely roads a few wild animals’ lives were spared because of a combination of cautious driving and amazing visual clarity.

One of the crew members has had this knife set for years – His pro tip: Keep a sharp edge on them. No one wants to cut with a dull knife. Having a sharp blade in any kitchen indoor or outdoor is essential. The roll case is the epitome of what Best Made Co. does best: expertly crafted gear for every day. Its thick canvas construction makes this the perfect traveling knife set. Keeping your knives safe and protected is essential for the longevity of quality goods.

MISSING PHOTO, SCREENGRAB

Making for a safe, leave-no-trace campfire experience, the Biolite Firepit was comforting, convenient and compact. For those of you that abide by the Leave No Trace principles, this is the ultimate alternative to a campfire on the ground. The warmth-giving firepit gave us life and a centerpiece to good conversation.

New for 2019, Yakima’s Bedrock HD Rack System was the ideal setup for our trip. Low-profile, easy to install, and built to last, the Bedrock made reaching gear out of the bed of the truck a breeze, and elevated the Showcase 15 Roofbox just enough to maintain accessibility and functionality.

We managed to fit four snowboards, some bags and some other special goods snuggly and secure under lock in the Showcase 15. It provided the ultimate peace-of-mind, keeping our prized possessions safe as we ventured into the wild for day hikes and nightly explorations.

Custom, hand-built, and rugged as hell, we knew when we were searching for a trailer to tow on this trip that C.A.R.P. Expedition was going to get us where we needed to go in comfort and safety.

And you can customize your trailer to fit your exact needs. For our trip, we knew we needed not only an indoor sleeping space, but a tough-as-nails rooftop tent as well. Our rig also included extra storage boxes in the front, a gravity shower, full kitchen galley, and ample storage space inside the sleeping quarters as well.

Last but not least, we have to mention the vehicle that got us there.

The trip would not have been possible without the 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD. The truck was powerful in uphill, off-road conditions with a fully packed bed and our C.A.R.P Expedition trailer in tow. It was also very comfortable (considering our four-state, five-day road trip) and was thoroughly enjoyed from every seat. The overly spacious cab provided so much room that we kept a Yeti cooler, camera bags and even drones, with room to spare. Reliable in all terrain, the 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD supported our ample supplies and hauling needs with zero issues.

While luckily we didn’t have to use it on this trip, we did remember to bring our recovery gear, as well as extra necessities, in case things went south. Here’s what kept us safe on the Road to Dew Tour:

MaxTrax MKII FJ Yellow Recovery Tracks ($299)

Viair 400P-RV Automatic Compressor ($277.90)

BioLite Energy Bundle+ ($334.95)

All photos courtesy of Jeff Brockmeyer.

Packlist: The Soft Goods We Packed for the Road to Dew Tour

The 2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!