Packlist: The Soft Goods We Packed for the Road to Dew Tour





With Dew Tour Breckenridge just around the corner, the creative team behind the event decided that this year, instead of flying to Colorado, they’d road trip it. Because that’s what the spirit of Dew Tour is really about, right? Adventure, and pushing the limits.

ASN outfitted them with the gear needed for the five day journey, and sent them on their way, seeking adventures, new horizons, and ultimately, one of the best events on the outdoor sports yearly calendar.

Here’s what the Dew Tour crew took along for a five-day, 1200-mile-plus road trip from San Diego to Breckenridge, CO. The following is their notes from the road.

Check out their camp goods, and also watch the video of how everything went down.

Puffy in appearance with a plush warm interior, The North Face Thermoball Traction Booties prevailed as the most-worn footwear of the trip. Tried in conditions of snow, loose rock and of course, car rides, The North Face’s camp slippers reigned supreme as the comfortable go-to shoe for the chilly, lightweight adventures complete with rubber outsole to keep things dry, as well as cozy.

Arc’teryx saved the day, and completely dulled the initial shock of cold that hit us upon arrival in Alabama Hills, a prehistoric-looking region just outside of Mammoth, CA. Step one, put on the Cerium LT Hoody. Though seemingly thin and lightweight by all measures at a glance, this layer was key, and made all the difference.

If rain or snow became a factor, the Beta AR shell removed all doubt of water infiltrating our softer layers. We stayed warm and dry in every condition.

Smartwool kept us warm from day one and into the following week after we arrived at Dew Tour Breckenridge.

Despite five straight days of regular, all-day wear, these baselayers stayed dry, odor-free and ready to keep going. Chafe-free seam construction paired with soft-as-butter merino wool meant we were warm, and able to minimize bulk.

We were worried about warmth, especially after dark. When it was time to call it a night, the NEMO Sonic sleeping bags allowed us to rest easy. Whether we were sleeping in a potentially drafty pop-up tent on the trailer, or inside the trailer, these bags delivered comfort for any climate – the Thermo Gills™ vented body heat for the guys below, and the “Interior Draft Collar” kept the tent-dwellers up top toasty.

Winter camping, conquered. The Vans “Tk” are a lightweight but rugged shoe/boot. The GORE-TEX outer and insulated inner made them warm and the firm tread and sole supplied ample traction for exploring. The high top shoe laced up tight for a snug fit that left us confident on all trails and boulders. Our normally cold feet were so comfortable, we didn’t give a second thought to the cold.

The TNF Base Camp Duffel was large enough to fit Ozzy (pictured) inside and more than enough room for three weeks worth of gear. The weather-resistant shell made this the perfect bag for all of the shuffling of gear. It could ride in the bed of the truck, the cabin of the trailer or it could be stored on the ground without worry of our gear being compromised.

In the middle of the night we stripped down – twice – at an abandoned, roadside building, with one goal in mind: soak. The sulfur hot springs took our minds off the road for a moment, as we enjoyed their calm babble. 50-percent bamboo, 50-percent cotton towels made for an extra soft and enjoyable moment of peace for four shower-deprived friends. We threw them on, sprinted to the truck and turned the defroster on. The towels dried as we drove through the night.

There’s quality, there’s comfort, and then there’s style. We always challenge ourselves to find products that combine the three, and trust us, it’s a long search.

Raen’s Remmy and Wiley sunglasses provided the perfect shade during those moments the clouds parted and the sun beat down on us. Nothing beats a light comfortable frame that doesn’t give you a headache while driving for days on end.

All photos courtesy of Jeff Brockmeyer.

