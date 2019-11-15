



I recently returned from a fall tour of Isle Royale, experiencing the remote Michigan National Park in a big way and in a unique manner befitting Lake Superior’s largest (45-mile-long!) island: over seven days, self-supported, and based on a standup paddleboard. Rigging equipment to a board and paddling on the greatest of lakes in September exposed us to all kinds of weather and paddling conditions. Space came at a premium. Packing lightweight, high quality items was a must. If anything, the trip provided excellent insight into a judicious gear load-out, where a handful of essential items outlined below immediately rose to the top of my must-pack list.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!