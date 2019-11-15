Gear

Packlist: The SUP Self-Support

blackschmidt_isle royale
14
Jack Haworth paddles in Duncan Bay on Isle Royale in Lake Superior, Michigan.Aaron Schmidt


I recently returned from a fall tour of Isle Royale, experiencing the remote Michigan National Park in a big way and in a unique manner befitting Lake Superior’s largest (45-mile-long!) island: over seven days, self-supported, and based on a standup paddleboard. Rigging equipment to a board and paddling on the greatest of lakes in September exposed us to all kinds of weather and paddling conditions. Space came at a premium. Packing lightweight, high quality items was a must. If anything, the trip provided excellent insight into a judicious gear load-out, where a handful of essential items outlined below immediately rose to the top of my must-pack list.

blackschmidt_isle royale2
Our group unloads the boards and prepares to portage from Duncan Bay to Five Finger Bay. Aaron Schmidt

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

