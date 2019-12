NRS 35L Expedition DriDuffle

The NRS 35L Expedition DriDuffle worked great for my camera gear and had plenty of straps for attaching to the front of my board. The T-Zip might feel a little sticky, but once you apply some of the supplied lube they slide like a dream.

Buy one here for $179

