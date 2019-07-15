Packlist: What To Pack for the Salkantay Trek to Machu Picchu

I wasn’t going to miss Machu Picchu during my six-week long Peru trip, but I also wasn’t going to get there easily.

The simplest way is by train from Cusco, while another popular way is to hike the Inca Trail.

Aiming for a less popular route, I opted for the Salkantay trek, which is often listed as one of the best treks in the world and can be done independently or with one of many guiding companies.

Although I typically prefer to trek alone or with friends, I went with a tour (Salkantay Trekking) in hopes of learning more about Incan culture, and to help support the local touring companies.

The idea of not having to carry all of my gear, and to have chefs and accommodation along the way did sound quite nice, too. With that, my overall gear list lessened since I didn’t need a tent, sleeping pad, cookware, or even a sleeping bag (I rented one from the company for those five nights).

Below is the gear that kept me warm on cold mornings at higher elevation, bug-free during hot hikes through the jungle, and comfortable enough that I wasn’t worried about aching feet or a sore back. I could take in the vast and powerful sites of the Salkantay trek, pain and worry free.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!