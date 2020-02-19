Council Tool Axes

Lake Waccamaw, NC

Once upon a time, America boasted dozens of small-scale ax-makers in all corners of the country, supporting the nation’s logging industry. Mechanization in the forest industry has largely put an end to that, and many outdoor users look to Scandinavia for camp axes. Founded in 1886, North Carolina’s Council Tool is one of the last remaining ax manufacturers in the United States; CEO John Council III is the brand’s fourth-generation owner. Council Tool’s axes are forged, as opposed to machine-made—it’s a labor-intensive process that results in a stronger head. You can feel the quality versus cheap, mass-produced hardware store axes when a hand-forged head is combined with a well-balanced hickory handle. Consider the brand’s Wood-Craft line if you want an ax that works well for bushcraft and general-purpose use, such as clearing trails and preparing firewood.

