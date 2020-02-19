Headwaters Canoes

Wakefield, Quebec

The traditions of Canada’s legendary Chestnut Canoe Company live on in a small workshop in rural Quebec. Kate Prince and Jamie Bartle are the co-owners of Headwaters Canoes, a wood-canvas canoe business they inherited in 2016 from their mentor, Hugh Stewart. Headwaters uses original Chestnut building forms to shape supple cedar ribs, which are then sheathed in longitudinal lengths of cedar fastened with brass tacks. The canoe is ultimately covered with a single piece of canvas, treated with a waterproof filler and paint, and hardwood trim installed. Headwaters has produced over 320 new canoes since Stewart founded the business in the mid-1980s—often destined for expeditions in Canada’s north or youth canoe camps. Annual production is split between new builds and restorations; after a decade or so of use, a wood-canvas canoe’s skin can be replaced, a virtue which imparts beautiful, functional vessels with far greater longevity than canoes made of modern plastics and space-age fibers. Most of Headwaters’ designs are meant to be used on wilderness trips; this outlook inspires the builders to close up shop each summer for “research and development” on northern waterways. “A big part of working in the shop is dreaming of the trips you can take with the canoes,” says Bartle, 30. “For me, that’s always getting out on long trips in wild places.”

