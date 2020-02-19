Western Mountaineering Sleeping Bags

San Jose, CA

Besides the immaculate, gossamer fabrics and impossibly fluffy down, one of the first things you notice on a Western Mountaineering sleeping bag is the signatures of the craftspeople who expertly operate the sewing machines in the company’s facility in San Jose, Calif. Western Mountaineering is regarded as the world’s best sleeping bag manufacturer for its commitment to use only the finest ethically sourced goose down and thoughtful designs. The bags are so well built that one of the company’s additional services is often overlooked: Western Mountaineering will rebuild your older, well-used sleeping bag for a reasonable fee, meaning that a purchase is truly a lifetime investment.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!