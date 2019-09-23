Gear News: Parks Project Releases Collaboration With California State Parks Foundation





On Monday, Parks Project released a limited “State Parks of California” collection that celebrates and embraces the wonderful state parks of the Golden State. The ten-piece collection includes soft goods such as a fleece sweatshirt, several graphic tees, and a hat, as well as other limited products including a ceramic mug and a “Native Plants of California” poster.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated directly to the California State Parks Foundation, to assist in their mission of keeping California’s state parks and beaches open for everyone to enjoy.

Encompassing many of the staples that make the state of California so unique, the limited collection includes imagery of golden poppy blooms, golden bears and golden beaches. It’s a collection of many of the wild things that make California so special.

“A few years back, a group of friends signed up for a volunteer day in the Santa Monica Mountains, figuring a little hard work in one of our favorite places would be a good way to contribute,” co-founder of Parks Project, Keith Eshelman said in a press release. “What we found was public land struggling with a lack of funds and environmental damage.”

And the collection will not only help raise awareness and appreciation of California’s state parks, but also raise funds (10% of each item sold) in order to assist in protecting and preserving the California State Park system. Whether that be maintaining trails, cleaning the coastline, facilitating visitor’s centers, or protecting native species … this is truly a collection that any West Coast adventurer or enthusiast can get behind.

Check out the full collection at Parks Project’s website, and take a look at California State Parks Foundation’s website for other ways to help the wild lands of the gorgeous state of California.

