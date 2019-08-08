Gear News: Parks Project x Outside Lands Release New Capsule for Upcoming Festival





This week, Parks Project announced their latest capsule release in collaboration with the annual outdoor music festival Outside Lands, which is going down in San Francisco, California this weekend in Golden Gate Park.

The capsule encompasses the San Francisco lifestyle, and illustrates the annual festival’s mark on the iconic city. With the Golden Gate Bridge taking center stage in the graphic, this new capsule is the perfect souvenir for those attending the festival, as well as anybody else with an affinity for the Bay Area.

The new capsule includes a hat, t-shirt, sleeve-less tank, and a commemorative pin. The capsule is available for purchase on the Parks Project website, as well as onsite at the festival.

Not to mention that, in typical Parks Project fashion, with every purchase of the Outside Lands capsule, 5% of sales will go back to support our parks.

As a celebration of love for the Bay Area culture – as well as the wildlands that surround it – Outside Lands stays true to its roots, and the festival boasts an impressive lineup of musical talent including Paul Simon, The Lumineers, Blink 182, Lil Wayne, Counting Crows, and so many more.

The festival begins on Friday, Aug. 9 and goes through Sunday, Aug. 11. There will be a beer land, a wine land, a “Taste of the Bay Area,” as well as a whimsical “Bubble Tea Party” in the woods. As Outside Lands’ website states, it’s “a festival that’s totally original and 100% San Francisco.”

There’s still time to purchase single-day or 3-day tickets on Outside Lands’ website.

