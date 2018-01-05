Patagonia Launches New Line of Trail Packs





Although Patagonia’s gear offerings have included technical and sport specific packs for some time, the brand introduced a new line of streamlined trail packs early this year designed for day hikes, biking, and quick and light overnight treks.

Never afraid to buck a trend, Patagonia intentionally included fewer (not more) bells and whistles on the fleet of packs in the new Nine Trails lineup.

Comfort and all-purpose functionality take center stage in lieu of specialized compartments and tricked-out closure systems.

“Our technical equipment performs not through loads of special widgets, straps and systems,” states Patagonia. “But through engineered simplicity.”

Available in a total of six sizes including one bike-friendly and two women’s-specific models, the packs feature an uncomplicated yet efficient back panel system that manages moisture and maximizes airflow without compromising load capacity.

Comprised of three layers, the back panel features a frame sheet that provides more structure and stability than you’d find in a similarly sized non-technical pack, perforated foam pads to create comfortable air space, and a panel of thermal moldable mesh that sits closest to the body to facilitate airflow and moisture management.

The focus on all-day comfort is also apparent in the fully adjustable chest strap, padded hip belt straps and gender specific shoulder strap construction.

The pared down design features eight total compartments including one small zippered interior pocket, zippered pockets on each hip strap (large enough to accommodate an iPhone 7 Plus), a sandwich-sized exterior zippered pocket, the main compartment and three non-closure elasticized exterior pockets — one on each side and a larger one on the back perfect for stuffing an outer layer or extra shoes.

A ninth compartment houses a hydration bladder against the back panel or lays completely flat if not in use. Adjustable side straps allow for compression of a wide range of loads, and 210-denier Cordura nylon ripstop is coated with polyurethane and a water repellent finish to stand up to years of abuse without adding weight to your haul.

Adding to Patagonia’s Refugio 26L, Chacabuco 28L, and Paxat 30L packs designed specifically for a woman’s frame, the Nine Trails series offers 18L ($129) and 26L ($159) options constructed with shorter, narrower straps with straighter cut and more taper to more comfortably accommodate any outdoorswoman.

Additional sizes include a 14L ($139) option that was thoughtfully designed with the mountain biker in mind (although it works just as well for a easy day hike), 20L ($139) and 36L ($199). All sizes are compatible with hydration bladders, featuring an interior hose clip and elasticized loop on the shoulder strap to keep your water easily available no matter how much jostling your adventure entails.

The new Nine Trails packs are a solid addition to Patagonia’s backpack lineup, offering a user-friendly option for all manner of outdoor adventuring.

