



If you are looking for a pair of comfortable, warm and versatile pants to make your life easy this season – look no further than Patagonia’s Nano-Air Pant ($199) – available in Men’s and Women’s. This might sound like some late night TV infomercial, but I (quite literally) didn’t take these pants off for three months.

When my buddy from Patagonia sent a sample pair of their new Nano-Air pant, it was early March, nearly spring, but temps were still getting down to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit at night, so there would be plenty of time for me to “test out” these pants before the warm spring weather showed up. However, I didn’t expect to practically live in them.

First off, 69% of Patagonia’s fall 2019/20 line is made from recycled material, and the Nano-Air pant’s shell and cuffs are made from 87% recycled material. The remaining 13% is the insulation, which is one of the very few “new” materials that Patagonia is currently tackling to meet their ultimate of goal of having every product made from 100% recycled materials. The pants are made from air permeable insulation – meaning breathable and warm – good for active use but doesn’t get cold standing around.

Both mens and womens versions have these large drop front pockets (thank you Patagonia for leaving pockets for the gals). The waistband is super simple and wide, hanging low (making the pants perfect for layering). The cuffs are nice and slim and fit nicely over boots, or they can sit at the top of a boot, but do not interfere with a shell.

I first wore the Nano-Air pants ice climbing. After climbing, I took off my shell and drove home in them. Then I cooked dinner in them, then I watched a movie in them, then I fell asleep in them. This went on for the rest of March.

April came and while I didn’t sleep in the Nano-Airs every night, I put them on every morning and if I didn’t wear them out, I put them on as soon as I got home. I found them more comfortable than cotton joggers to wear around the house, which is rare for a technical pant.

The first part of May I spent camping and (again) found myself sleeping in the Nano-Airs. I only washed the pants a few times, but have not seen any pilling.

As fall sets in, I am looking forward to wearing my Nano-Airs all the time once again. If you’re looking for only one pant that you can rely on day-in and day-out, we hghly recommend giving the Nano-Airs a try.

You can find them at Backcountry.com.

