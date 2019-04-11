Gear News: Patagonia’s First-Ever Worn Wear Fishing Gear Repair Tour Hits the Road





This week, Patagonia’s popular Worn Wear program is hitting the road for its first-ever fishing gear repair tour.

In an effort to extend the life of outdoor enthusiasts’ gear, Patagonia is offering to repair any brand of waders (as long as they’re dry), as well as any other type of garment, at no charge.

Started in 2013, the Worn Wear program is intended to serve as an alternative to having to replace worn out gear. This helps consumers buy less and overall create less waste. With the idea to repair, reuse, and ultimately recycle worn out gear, Patagonia is doing whatever it can to change peoples’ relationship with their “stuff.”

Beginning this weekend, the Worn Wear trailer will be traveling from Washington to Oregon to Idaho, and then finishing off in Wyoming, with trained employees on board that will be ready to mend any and all fishing gear (softgoods).

“What’s most important to us is that you are able to get out and fish. We know that we only act to save the things we love, so the more we spend time in the places fishing takes us, the more likely we are to rally when they are threatened,” Ted Manning, Patagonia’s director of Fish, said in a press release. “And we know that no matter whose gear you use, if you are lucky enough to get and use it a lot, it will wear out. This Worn Wear tour is the convergence of those two ideas: get people back on the water and keep the gear they’ve loved going with them.”

Be sure to check out any of the stops below to take advantage of this awesome opportunity:



Worn Wear Fish Tour 2019 Dates/Stops

– April 13: Gig Harbor Fly Shop, Gig Harbor, WA

– April 14: Elysian Brewery, Seattle, WA

– April 17: Caddis Fly Shop, Eugene, OR

– April 20-21: River Pig Saloon, Bend, OR

– April 26-27: Silver Creek Outfitters, Ketchum, ID

– May 3-5: Mangy Moose, Jackson, WY

The Adventure Pup Gear We're Using Right Now

A List of Gear That'll Elevate Your Next Backcountry Camping Trip

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!