For gearheads, Pebble Beach’s Car Week, held in the idyllic Monterey Bay area of California, is the Super Bowl for automotive excellence. Thousands of zealous enthusiasts decamp for the luxe and delightfully pompous affair, bringing hundreds of cars, each commanding a value often with two commas. It’s a place where rare and timeless machines from bygone eras such as Bentleys and Bugattis happily mix with the hypercars of tomorrow, including Koenigseggs and McLarens. In between the record-setting auctions and elegant concours extravaganzas, there’s an occasional opportunity to get behind the wheel of various renowned steeds. Here, the best of what we drove.