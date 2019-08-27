For gearheads, Pebble Beach’s Car Week, held in the idyllic Monterey Bay area of California, is the Super Bowl for automotive excellence. Thousands of zealous enthusiasts decamp for the luxe and delightfully pompous affair, bringing hundreds of cars, each commanding a value often with two commas. It’s a place where rare and timeless machines from bygone eras such as Bentleys and Bugattis happily mix with the hypercars of tomorrow, including Koenigseggs and McLarens. In between the record-setting auctions and elegant concours extravaganzas, there’s an occasional opportunity to get behind the wheel of various renowned steeds. Here, the best of what we drove.
Gear
Driving $3.5 Million Worth of Supercars at Pebble Beach’s Car Week
4
More from Gear
-
Save Big At Brooklinen For Labor Day
-
Looking Back at 70 Years of Nalgene—and Its Bizarre Rise in the Backpacking World
-
The Apple AirPods 2 Are on Sale For Just $135
-
The Wayfair Labor Day Sale Has the Best Deals of the Season
-
The Best Mattress Labor Day Sales of 2019
-
The New G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Is Firefighter Tough
-
This Top-Rated Touchscreen Laptop Is 42 Percent Off
-
13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity