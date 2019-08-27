Bugatti Chiron Sky View — $3,000,000+

The Bugatti Chiron itself is not new. Debuted in 2016, the low-slung sleek coupe rocketed on everyone’s radar thanks to a beautiful design and an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine mounted behind the driver’s head. That prodigious mill churns out a staggering 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of chest-hammering torque. To keep the model line fresh, the French marque is now offering a $65,000 Sky View option which gives you two panes of tinted, reinforced glass above your head in the cockpit.

While the original Chiron felt luxurious but a bit confined, especially for drivers above six feet in height, the Sky View affords an extra inch of headroom and the feeling of an open cabin. Blasting around Carmel Valley’s sinewy roads, the Chiron comes alive, the glorious sound of four turbo wastegates loudly exhaling behind you. It comfortably gobbles up tight corners with ease and you instantly know you’ll never be able to approach the car’s absurd limits, especially on public roads. When you’re dealing with enough horsepower to take you from a standstill to 186 miles per hour in 13.6 seconds, there are sufficient G-forces at play that see a hint of tunnel vision creeping in when you’ve got the throttle buried. It’s the ultimate thrill ride that’ll leave you breathless and begging for a second round.