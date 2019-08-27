Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder — $300,000+

Lamborghini’s brand DNA is rooted in driving emotion, performance, and design. Blasting down the epic coastline on California’s serpentine Route 1 in a 2020 Huracan EVO Spyder, you immediately want to shake the hands of Lamborghini engineers for flawlessly ticking all of those boxes. The Spyder allegedly has a radio, though we wouldn’t know because the drop-top affords the finest aural symphony courtesy of a 5.2-liter V-10 nestled behind your head.

That naturally-aspirated powerplant (Lambo vows to never use forced induction on two-seaters) screams as 631 horses fling you forward from a dead stop to 60 in 3.1 seconds, which feels like a conservative figure while you’re white-knuckling during a power launch. The steering is so dialed in that the 3,400-pound beauty nimbly pirouettes around tighter hairpins like a linebacker who’s studied ballet. Pop the drive mode into Corso (Italian for “Race”) and the exhaust howls louder, barks and crackles on the downshifts, and stiffens up the suspension. If named by the feeling it imparts, a more apt title would be Stordito, meaning stunned or giddy.