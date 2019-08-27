Mercedes-Benz E60 Renntech RS — $240,000

Meet a 22-year-old car that can handily dust some modern supercars in a drag race. Before Mercedes-Benz had full control over aftermarket tuner AMG, the Germans sent this looker to Renntech, who promptly installed more than $100,000 in upgrades to the engine and suspension. Beneath the bonnet, a ported and cammed 6.0-liter V-8 shoves 434 horsepower and a behemoth 525 lb-ft of yank through a limited-slip differential and modded five-speed transmission. The result? 4.6 second zero to 60 sprints all day long.

This vehicle was gifted to Jerry Seinfeld at the height of his eponymous sitcom and still bears “J.S. Edition” etched into the sill plates. A bulletproof suspension means you can hammer corners around Monterey with confidence that the 18-inch magnesium monoblocks are glued to the asphalt. After Seinfeld returned the demonic Merc to the company, it was destined for crushing until Mercedes-Benz Classics wisely stepped in and welcomed it to their collection.