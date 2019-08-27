Supercars and Throwbacks

The weekend also saw a slew of memorable auctions, including a 1994 McLaren F1 LM Specification that hammered for $19,805,000 at RM Sotheby’s. The first modern supercar, with three-seats, was treated to a factory Le Mans tune that saw a larger engine swapped in to work in concert with a high-downforce package. One of the most iconic and recognizable cars in the world, the 1965 James Bond Aston Martin DB5, fetched $6,385,000. This one-of-three 007 example was restored by Roos Engineering in Switzerland to ensure all the secret gadgets and gear were fully functional—except the machine guns, of course. That price sets the record for the most valuable DB5 ever to auction.