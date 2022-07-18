1. Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 14 Get It

The company that started it all, Hobie pedal kayaks are still considered the gold standard of the industry. The Mirage Pro Angler 14 is an angler’s dream. It offers highly refined power, stability, comfort, and customizable features. Weighing in at 148.5 pounds, this 13’8” boat is powered by a MirageDrive 360 propulsion system. This pedal system not only retracts upon impacts, but can also deliver thrust in any direction—ideal for maneuvering in tight fishing holes. It offers a convenient tackle management system in an easily accessible hatch, while a retractable transducer shield protects the transducer from impacts and allows side scanning for optimal fish finding performance. Finally, the ergonomic seat provides enhanced lumbar support for a comfortable day on the water.

[$5,499; hobie.com]

