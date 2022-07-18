10. Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal Get It

Ocean Kayak is a familiar name to the recreational sit-on-top kayak crowd, but the brand has also entered the pedal kayak space. The Malibu pedal kayak is ideal for beginners looking for an entry-level pedal kayak that’s fun for the whole family. The PDL drive system provides consistent power, while the adjustable and breathable seat adds comfort. Two 18-inch accessory tracks on either side of the cockpit allow for customizable rigging, while the stern storage area accommodates coolers, gear, and any extra accessories you want to bring along. The angler in the family will also appreciate the three rod holders and universal transducer mount for easy installation of a fish finder.

[$2,300; oceankayak.com]

