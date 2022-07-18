11. Pelican Getaway 110 HDII Get It

One of the most budget-friendly pedal kayaks on the market, the Pelican Getaway 110 HDII is a perfect choice for recreational boaters. The pedal system delivers good power and performs well in shallow water, while the ergonomically designed seat provides comfort for hours-long journeys. Two rigging tracks allow you to install accessories, while a stern platform with bungee cords creates additional storage for excursions. At only 10’6” and 59 pounds, the Getaway is one of the lightest pedal kayaks on the market.

[$1,055; pelicansport.com]

