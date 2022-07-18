2. Old Town Sportsman Bigwater PDL 132 Get It

Old Town makes one of the best pedal kayaks on the market. Designed for the dedicated angler, this 13-foot, 122-pound boat offers maximum performance and ocean-worthiness. The PDL drive offers excellent pedal power and is backed by a five-year warranty. Foam deck pads offer comfort and stability, a large stern tank well can accommodate a bait tank, the seat provides excellent lumbar support, and there are ample options for tackle and rod storage. Additionally, a universal transducer mounting system allows for easy installation of a fish finder.

[$3,000; oldtowncanoe.com]

