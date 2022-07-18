3. Jackson Kayak Coosa FD Get It

Jackson Kayaks makes some of the best boats in the industry, particularly in the whitewater space. No surprise: The brand’s Coosa FD pedal kayak is another top choice. The proprietary pedal system automatically retracts when beaching or running over submerged obstacles and has been refined to be both faster and quieter. All-day anglers will also appreciate the seating system, which provides the flexibility to find the most comfortable position for you. Other nice features include a large rear tank well for a cooler or bait tank, ample storage and rigging options for accessories, and a bungee-free bow design to help eliminate snags on low-hanging brush or docks.

[$3,759; jacksonkayak.com]

