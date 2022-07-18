4. Wilderness Systems Recon 120 HD Get It

Designed to help anglers of all abilities, the Recon 120 HD is a well-made boat. The performance starts with the hull, which has been carefully engineered to improve volume distribution and underwater surfaces for a fast, responsive, and stable ride. Above the waterline, the deck offers ample space to sit, stand, or cast with confidence. Wilderness Systems’ proprietary Helix PD pedal drive system provides excellent pedal power and three positioning options—fully deployed, zero draft, and fully stowed. The boat features ample compartments and bungee systems for both rod and tackle storage, while a stern mounting interface allows you to add an aftermarket motor.

[$2,639; wildernesssystems.com]

