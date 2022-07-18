5. Native Watercraft Slayer Propel Max 10 Get It

Offering all the features without all the size, the Max 10 from Native Watercraft is the perfect package for anglers searching for a compact vessel. Only 10 feet long and weighing 97 pounds, it offers everything you would expect from a dedicated fishing kayak, such as multiple rod holders, tackle storage drawers, anti-slip standing pads, and a high-performance pedal drive system. Additionally, a mounting plate on the hull allows you to mount a transducer for your fish finder without having to drill into your boat.

[$2,649; nativewatercraft.com]

