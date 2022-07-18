6. Brooklyn Kayak Co. PK14 Angler Get It

Not everyone will agree, but we think fishing with a partner beats going solo. The PK14 Angler from Brooklyn Kayak Co. allows you to go tandem with its two-person, twin-propeller setup. This 14-foot, 95-pound tandem fishing kayak features hand-operated rudder controls next to the rear seat, three flush-mounted rod holders, and two pedal drive systems that can pedal in reverse. Overall, it delivers excellent stability and performance for fishing, multi-day camping expeditions, or simply cruising around the lake.

[$2,337; brooklynkayakcompany.com]

