7. Bote LONO Aero 12'6" Native Citron Inflatable Kayak

Pedal kayaks are great on the water, but notoriously difficult to transport on land. However, that makes this inflatable pedal kayak from Bote an appealing choice. It packs down into a travel bag for easy storage, while four independent chambers allow for stable and durable performance after you inflate them. A pedal port allows you to add Bote’s pedal system (sold separately for $899) and enable hands-free cruising. A removable seat also adds to the versatility, allowing you to transform the kayak into a SUP configuration. Additionally, adding a four-rod holder Rocket Rac (sold separately for $220) converts this inflatable kayak into a fishing kayak. The LONO is easily one of the most versatile kayaks on the market.

[Kayak: $1,749; boteboard.com]

[Pedal drive system: $899; boteboard.com]

