8. Hobie Mirage iTrek 14 Duo

The perfect craft for couples looking for a fun activity to share, the Hobie Mirage iTrek 14 Duo combines comfort, performance, durability, and most importantly—portability. An electric pump makes setup a breeze, while it packs down into a wheeled storage bag for easy hauling and storage. Its 13’8” length adds stability, while Hobie’s proprietary MirageDrive pedal system features kick-up fins that retract when you encounter underwater obstacles while also providing fast performance in open water. Additionally, the nano-mesh fabric seats include convenient cup holders—ideal for a sunset happy hour.

[$4,199; hobie.com]

