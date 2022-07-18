9. Vibe Shearwater 125 Get It

Designed for the angler who loves options, the Vibe Shearwater 125 offers excellent performance and impressive storage. The customizability begins with the seat, which can be set into five different seating (or standing) positions for maximum comfort or on-water vision. Your fishing gear will stay organized thanks to four horizontal rod stagers, four flush mount rod holders, and four tackle tray slots. While the fully loaded 12’6” boat weighs in at 109 pounds, the lightweight pedal drive system (sold separately for $600), provides excellent acceleration and power for all-day fishing expeditions.

[Kayak: $1,700; vibekayaks.com]

[Pedal drive system: $600; vibekayaks.com]

