If you’ve been tempted to buy-in on Peloton and get a piece of smart home gym equipment, but haven’t been able to pull the trigger due to space constraints (Tread isn’t the easiest to squeeze into apartments, even less so if your floors can’t handle the impact) or lack of interest in modality (cycling isn’t everyone’s jam), Peloton Row might pique your interest.

Today, Sept. 20, the company unveiled its sleek erg as well as some new instructors. We got a chance to demo the new rig at Peloton’s Manhattan West Showroom and chat with some of the brains behind the design.

What It Is

When you’re a pioneer, you need to innovate. You’re also held to a higher standard, so it’s no surprise Peloton Row is gorgeously designed. The 24-inch HD Swivel Screen pivots 45 degrees, like Bike+, to make a seamless transition from the rower to the floor if you want to do Row Bootcamp and Strength classes. In fact, because the rower is at the same plane of view as you, it’s arguably the best piece of equipment for bootcamp-style classes because you don’t have to worry about the machine’s configuration in your room impacting your ability to fully see the screen, lending a more immersive experience.

Peloton Row offers vertical stowability (a must these days). Thoughtful features include an upright wall anchor and a rail handle to easily fold the machine when not in use. That attention to detail carried through in all parts of design in the form of an accessories try to stash your phone and water bottle, and an ergonomic handle. Designers didn’t want the rower to feel like a boat that mimics the experience of rowing on water. The bar sweeps 10 degrees back rather than forward like oars, which engages more of your lower back, and keeps your wrists from pronating and shoulders from fatiguing as quickly. Moreover, the bar has a middle triangle so you can grab it with one hand to adjust a foot strap or get a sip of water mid-workout; this design is also suitable for adaptive athletes.