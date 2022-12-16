Searching for gifts for friends or partners is never an easy task—and stressful when it’s crunch time. When the person you’re trying to find a present for is one of those guys who seems to have every bit of gear and all of the latest trendy gadgets, it can be especially annoying. This last-minute gift guide is targeted precisely for that dude.

Offering up the rare, unusual, and adventurous in a wide range of price points, there are no socks, tool sets, or robes to scroll through here. Just cool, interesting stuff that’ll be sure to please the gent who has it all…almost.

1. Orvis Adventures

The best gifts aren’t always cool gear items. Instead, they come in the form of transformative experiences, like the ones from Orvis Adventures. Made up of Trips or Schools, you can book something as simple as a wingshooting lesson or an epic adventure like fly-fishing in Mongolia. Backed by over 50 years of experience and teaching knowledge, each adventure, whether a Trip or School, will be headed up by experts that will make the event an informative and memorable time. If you aren’t sure which experience will best fit your giftee, pick up a gift card and let them happily decide.

[From $279; orvis.com]

Get it

2. Lego Atari 2600

For most ’80s kids, the Atari 2600—with classics like Adventure, Centipede, and Asteroids—was their first foray into video games. Lego sets were inevitably a close second favorite toy for pretty much every generation. Now you can combine gaming nostalgia with brick building fun with the new Lego Atari 2600 set. Made up of 2,532 pieces that lets you build an extremely close facsimile to the retro console (with realistic joystick action), it comes with three vignettes of scenes from the above games—also featuring a slide-out front that pops up a classic 1980s gamer room scene complete with posters, boom box, and CRT TV.

[$240; lego.com]

Get it

