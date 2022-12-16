10. Knog Scout Bike Alarm Get it

The main purpose of all locks—home, auto, cycling, etc.—is theft deterrence, not ultimate security. Part of that layer of safety for high-dollar sites, like homes and cars, is an alarm, but for cyclists, that wasn’t an easy option until now. The Knog Scout alarm is a sleek device that simply attaches to available water bottle mounting points and will emit an ear-piercing, 85 decibel scream if your prized cycle is shifted. It also has a built-in bike finder that uses Apple’s Find My app to quickly locate your ride if it ends up getting ganked.

[$60; us.knog.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!