11. EyeVue Get it

Smartphones can do almost anything these days, but zooming in is still a little shaky. Strap your phone to the EyeVue to turn it into a badass pair of 16x binoculars that work great for everything from birdwatching to sporting events. Best of all, you can capture and share these views by snapping off an image.

[$299; eyevuelive.com]

