12. Step 22 Tarmarin Trunk Organizer Get it

Gear junkies usually have a cargo area in their vehicle that’s littered with stuff related to their favorite activity. Don’t buy them some flimsy Amazon special to consolidate all this errant gear. Instead, spring for this sturdy and well-thoughtout collapsible bin from Step 22. The Tarmarin organizer is made from a tough, dual-layer nylon that’s coated with an all-weather layer. Its long size is ideal for storing recovery gear like ropes or tools like a breaker bar. Smart details include handles on all four sides, YKK zippers with reflective cord and T-pulls, removable compression/attachment straps, and a zippered mesh pocket on the inside of the lid.

