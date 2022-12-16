13. Robosen Elite Optimus Prime Get it

Transformers fans who grew up playing with Autobots and Decepticons like Optimus Prime and Starscream will flip when they see what this complex and mind-blowing robot replica of Optimus can do. Based on the original first-gen model of the Autobot leader, this 16-inch tall Transformer comes alive by way of 5,000 components that are animated by 27 servos managed by 60 microchips. Original voice actor Peter Cullen adds his flair to the 80 sound effects and 43 commands motivating Optimus to perform maneuvers like ‘Roll out,’ ‘Convert,’ and ‘Attack.’ The app lets you walk or drive the big ‘bot, and you can also access four programming modes to create your own custom poses or actions.

[$699; us.robeson.com]

