14. Randolph White Gold Collection Sunglasses Get it

Ride the wave of the Top Gun reboot hype with these mil-spec Randolph White Gold Collection Sunglasses. Handmade in Maine for the military since 1982, these iconic shades come in three styles: Concorde, P3 and Aviator—all perfect to channel your inner Maverick, Iceman or, um, Bob.

[From $379; randolphusa.com]

