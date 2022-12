15. Zygo Solo Underwater Headset Get it

Swimming remains one of the best and lowest impact workouts. To kick out the jams while logging laps, don a Zygo Solo Headset, which converts Bluetooth to a radio frequency to transmit tunes for clear underwater audio. The naturally waterproof headset stays on when diving or pushing off the wall, and fits over or under swim caps.

[$299; shopzygo.com]

