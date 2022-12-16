Gear

Perfect Last-Minute Gift Ideas for the Guy Who Has Everything

Orange step with hook on the left side on a white background.
14
Courtesy Image 14 / 14

16. Moki Door Step

Get it

Loading up a truck for an overlanding adventure or an SUV for a car camping trip often means attaching gear to a roof rack. Accessing that gear in the field can be annoying and precarious, especially for vertically challenged types. Enter the Moki Door Step, a simple and strong tool that fits into the door anchor found on most modern vehicles. Built from robust, aircraft-grade aluminum, it’s strong enough to hold up 400 pounds. A rubber bumper and coated hook protect your truck’s finish.

[$50; mokidoorstep.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear