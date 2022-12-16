16. Moki Door Step Get it

Loading up a truck for an overlanding adventure or an SUV for a car camping trip often means attaching gear to a roof rack. Accessing that gear in the field can be annoying and precarious, especially for vertically challenged types. Enter the Moki Door Step, a simple and strong tool that fits into the door anchor found on most modern vehicles. Built from robust, aircraft-grade aluminum, it’s strong enough to hold up 400 pounds. A rubber bumper and coated hook protect your truck’s finish.

[$50; mokidoorstep.com]

