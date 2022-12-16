3. Asetek Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals Get it

No, you won’t be gifting a Pagani Huayra R hypercar—which rings in at an astounding $3.1 million—for the holidays. But you can offer a taste of its insane performance by adding Asetek Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals to a gaming rig. Based on the exact design in the car, the pedals use twin hydraulic pistons to simulate brake and accelerator feel.

[$1,000; asetek.com]

