4. Tenkara Rod Co. Teton Zoom Tenkara Full Kit Get it

If you have a fisherman on your list and he hasn’t tried tenkara before, this kit from Tenkara Rod Co. is a no-brainer. There’s no need to be a fly fisherman to enjoy this stripped-down, Japanese-style of fishing as it’s basically just a rod, line, and fly. The set-up comes with options for 10½- and 12-foot rod lengths for versatility on the water, plus rod tube, rod sock, line, three tenkara flies, wood line holder, tippet, and a lifetime warranty.

[$245; tenkararodco.com]

