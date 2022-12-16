5. Pro-Ject Vinyl NRS Box S3 Get it

Vinyl’s resurgence is real, and if you’ve just started to dip your audiophile ears back into the trend, the Pro-Ject Vinyl NRS Box S3 will take your experience with old records to the next sonic level. The box first uses a dedicated algorithm to detect the high-frequency peaks from crackles. It then analyzes them and increases the signal-to-noise ratio to reduce the artifacts by up to eight (significant) decibels.

[$399; pro-jectusa.com]

