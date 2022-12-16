6. Bushcraft Essentials Book Get it

Every guy who loves spending time in the woods but wants to gain more useful knowledge about bushcraft skills needs the Bushcraft Essentials Book—a hefty and informative outdoors tome from legendary backwoodsman Dave Canterbury, of Discovery’s Dual Survival fame. Filled with 224 pages of Canterbury’s essential tips, from first aid and navigation to fire skills and shelter building, the portable guide lets you quickly flip to pressing wilderness survival needs out in the field.

[$17; simonandschuster.com]

