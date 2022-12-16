8. Casio G-Shock Full Metal 2100 Series Get it

G-Shock watches are known for durability and reliability but not necessarily dressy looks. The Casio G-Shock Full Metal Series provides a classy upgrade by combining ruggedness with a slim stainless steel case and bracelet—a first for the brand. Add in functionality like Bluetooth and solar charging to make for a timeless piece.

[From $550; casio.com]

