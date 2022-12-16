9. Slice Manual Box Cutter Get it

Breaking down cardboard for recycling can be boring, burdensome, and unsuspectingly hazardous—especially with those wicked sharp box cutters and a pile of holiday boxes. Opt for the Slice instead. This Red Dot Award-winning box cutter has a protective, ambidexterous ergonomic handle that’s fitted with a retractable zirconium oxide blade that won’t rust and will last over 11 times longer than a metal cutting blade.

[$20; sliceproducts.com]

