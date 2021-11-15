Hypercars like the Bugatti Veyron are automotive engineering on steroids. They’re built for extreme speed, unparalleled performance, and sumptuous luxury. Accordingly, they carry mind-boggling price tags. Even if you do get your hands on one, they’re not the type of car you hop into for a quick trip to the grocery store. For the average driver, even just catching a glimpse of a hypercar is a noteworthy feat (partly because they’re exceptionally fast, but mostly because they’re exceedingly rare). That’s what makes “Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme,” a new exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, so special: It’ll give the rest of us a chance to get up close and personal with supercars.

“Hypercars are a glimpse of the future today,” Terry L. Karges, the executive director at Petersen, said in a press release. “With this extensive exhibit, we want to nail down what a hypercar is while giving guests the opportunity to view some of the rarest and most luxurious vehicles available.”

The exhibit, which opens to the public Dec. 4, will showcase a rotating selection of 30 hypercars, including icons like the Veyron, Koenigsegg Agera RS Final Edition, Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, McLaren Speedtail, and more. The curators aimed to include models from both well-known brands and smaller companies. Interestingly enough, not all the vehicles in the showcase are cars—two motorcycles made the cut as well.

In their own ways, these machines display automotive ingenuity at its peak. These are sleek, cutting-edge designs that push boundaries.

Whether you live in L.A. or will have to make a cross-country trip, you’ll have plenty of time to catch the exhibit. It’s planned to run for 18 months and will be split into two parts. The first part runs from Dec. 4 to Sept. 22, 2022, and the second part (refreshed with a new roster of vehicles), will kick off on Sept. 17, 2022 and run until May 2023. If you’ve only ever glimpsed hypercars in posters or your Instagram feed, now’s your chance to see these incredible vehicles in the metal.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the Petersen Automotive Museum website.

