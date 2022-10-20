If you’ve ever dropped your phone, you probably experienced a split-second moment of panic before picking it up. What if the screen is shattered? What if the phone won’t turn on? You can minimize that stress by protecting your phone with a proper phone case. Trust me, the sleek look of a naked phone does not outweigh the risk of inevitable mishaps. Phone cases are essential.

If you search for “phone cases” on the internet, prepare to be overwhelmed. There are thousands of brands and options to choose from, and they come with various features and are made with a variety of materials. It can feel impossible to sift through all the options, but it’s worth spending some time to get the right one for you. To aid your search, let’s review some aspects to look for when shopping.

Shopping for Phone Cases: What to Look For

First, consider how protective you need your phone case to be. Some models are completely waterproof and shatterproof, but these also tend to be bulkier and heavier. That can make them difficult to slip into a pocket, and they might feel awkward in your hand. Slimmer, sleeker models, however, usually don’t offer as much protection.

Also think about how various materials, such as recycled plastic, rustic leather, or tactile rubber, will feel in your hand. Depending on your preferences, you can use that to narrow down your options. Then consider extra features: Some cases have a front flap for privacy or a built-in cardholder that turns the case into a mini wallet. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a fortune—most phone cases don’t exceed $100.

Below, I’ve narrowed down 11 of the best phone cases for safeguarding your phone, whether you have an Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy. From cases that absorb shocks when dropped to cases made out of unlikely materials, you’re sure to find something on this list that fits your needs.

The Best Phone Cases of 2022

