Phone Cases Guide 2022: 11 Top Options to Protect Your Device

Green UAG Biodegradable Outback Series on a white background. phone cases
11
UAG Biodegradable Outback SeriesCourtesy Image 1 / 11

1. UAG Biodegradable Outback Series

Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models

The angled corners of UAG’s Outback cases aren’t just a design choice. The intentional sculpting distributes shock forces in the event of a drop, and the interior hollow honeycomb structure flexes to support and cushion your phone however it lands. The plant-based plastic is compostable, and on the spectrum of bulky to slim, this case falls somewhere in the middle. 

[$40; urbanarmorgear.com]

