1. UAG Biodegradable Outback SeriesGet It
Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models
The angled corners of UAG’s Outback cases aren’t just a design choice. The intentional sculpting distributes shock forces in the event of a drop, and the interior hollow honeycomb structure flexes to support and cushion your phone however it lands. The plant-based plastic is compostable, and on the spectrum of bulky to slim, this case falls somewhere in the middle.
[$40; urbanarmorgear.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top