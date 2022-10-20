1. UAG Biodegradable Outback Series Get It

Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models

The angled corners of UAG’s Outback cases aren’t just a design choice. The intentional sculpting distributes shock forces in the event of a drop, and the interior hollow honeycomb structure flexes to support and cushion your phone however it lands. The plant-based plastic is compostable, and on the spectrum of bulky to slim, this case falls somewhere in the middle.

[$40; urbanarmorgear.com]

