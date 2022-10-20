10. Carved Traveler Get It

Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models

Your device can be a work of art with this case. Carved creates cases from knots, burls, and rough pieces of wood by stabilizing these pieces with colorful resin, then precision-cutting them into a phone case shape. The result is a one-of-a-kind, nature-derived design. Each case has its own name, and no two are alike. The tradeoff for this aesthetic beauty is durability: Wood reacts to changes in temperatures and can be damaged by major jostling.

[Prices vary; carved.com]

