11. Pelican Shield Kevlar Get It

Compatible With: Apple iPhone 14 models

If you’re often in rugged environments, consider a case made from bulletproof Kevlar. This Pelican model injects the durable fibers into five layers of hard polymers and soft rubber to create a super-strong shell that can withstand drops from 21 feet. It weighs a quarter of a pound, but it’s easy to holster with the included belt clip or set upright with the media kickstand.

[$60; pelicanoutdoor.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!